Avoiding huge, growing puddles helps lots of people
TRAFFIC BLOG

These signs of the spring melt hide potholes and put pedestrians in the splash zone.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Aside from getting splashed, puddles are a threat to the dryness and warmth of your feet. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It's a long week for the old traffic reporter because of March Break.

If it weren't for the lousy Smarch weather, I'd have nothing to talk about.

There are many slippery spots due to the thaw and cold, high winds.

Not to mention the huge (and growing) puddles which may be foreshadowing a potentially floody spring.

As the temperature starts to climb and the snow pack begins to melt, we get the the spring flood forecast and advice for how to protect your property if the waters rise. 8:10

You'll want to keep your speed down to avoid soaking pedestrians.

Some of those puddles are seriously deep — many of them of mystery depth, hiding spring potholes.

Have a great day!

