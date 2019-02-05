Avoiding huge, growing puddles helps lots of people
These signs of the spring melt hide potholes and put pedestrians in the splash zone
Good morning commuters!
It's a long week for the old traffic reporter because of March Break.
If it weren't for the lousy Smarch weather, I'd have nothing to talk about.
There are many slippery spots due to the thaw and cold, high winds.
Not to mention the huge (and growing) puddles which may be foreshadowing a potentially floody spring.
You'll want to keep your speed down to avoid soaking pedestrians.
Some of those puddles are seriously deep — many of them of mystery depth, hiding spring potholes.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
