It's slippery again, but dogs can help

Ottawa·TRAFFIC

It's slippery again after a few days of melt. If it wasn't for the dog, I'd be injured right now.

Streets and sidewalks are treacherous this morning

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
Watch out for icy sidewalks this morning. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

For skunk-related reasons, I keep Benny leashed when I take him for his 4 a.m. pee now.

We got down to the bottom of the driveway and there was some unseen, fresh clear ice.

As I slipped backward, it freaked the tethered, sleepy Labradoodle out and he bolted forward — effectively countering my backward slip.

I'm sure it wasn't graceful, but it was effective.

Short version — it's not wet out there anymore. It's slippery. All that melt effluent is frigging dangerous.

Bring a dog everywhere with you today. Tell work I said it's OK.

Have a great day.

