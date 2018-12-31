It's slippery again, but dogs can help
It's slippery again after a few days of melt. If it wasn't for the dog, I'd be injured right now.
Streets and sidewalks are treacherous this morning
Good morning commuters!
If it wasn't for the dog, I'd be injured right now.
For skunk-related reasons, I keep Benny leashed when I take him for his 4 a.m. pee now.
We got down to the bottom of the driveway and there was some unseen, fresh clear ice.
As I slipped backward, it freaked the tethered, sleepy Labradoodle out and he bolted forward — effectively countering my backward slip.
I'm sure it wasn't graceful, but it was effective.
Short version — it's not wet out there anymore. It's slippery. All that melt effluent is frigging dangerous.
Bring a dog everywhere with you today. Tell work I said it's OK.
Have a great day.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.