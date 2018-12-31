It's slippery again, but dogs can help

Good morning commuters!

If it wasn't for the dog, I'd be injured right now.

For skunk-related reasons, I keep Benny leashed when I take him for his 4 a.m. pee now.

We got down to the bottom of the driveway and there was some unseen, fresh clear ice.

As I slipped backward, it freaked the tethered, sleepy Labradoodle out and he bolted forward — effectively countering my backward slip.

I'm sure it wasn't graceful, but it was effective.

Short version — it's not wet out there anymore. It's slippery. All that melt effluent is frigging dangerous.

Bring a dog everywhere with you today. Tell work I said it's OK.

Have a great day.