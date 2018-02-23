Spring is approaching — pothole season is here

Good morning commuters!

Twelve LRT trains running today, same extra bus hours as yesterday.

It's mild and wet out there this morning.

Visibility will be affected on the highways due to spray, but at least it won't require lots of windshield washer fluid.

Keep your speed down when you're on the secondary routes and back streets, since there are lots of deep, pedestrian-soaking puddles.

It's also pothole season now, and some of those are quite nasty.

Today is Tuesday, of course, and that's typically one of the busiest commutes of the week.

Yesterday was a total breeze, though, so who knows?

Have a great day.