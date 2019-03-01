Holland Avenue closed at Wellington Street W due to fire
Our usual traffic reporter Doug Hempstead is off on a journey with the worst commute 'winner' today
Good morning, commuters! And happy March!
Holland Avenue is closed from Spencer to Wellington streets because of a fire at Allium Restaurant.
No word yet from OC Transpo on what's happening with several bus routes that stop on that stretch and/or access Tunney's Pasture down Holland.
In other news, now that we're in late winter, the sun is getting a bit stronger and causing some thawing as it shines on the ice and snow on sunny days such as today, only to freeze again during the still-cold nights.
Watch for new slippery spots once then sun goes down.
Sussex Drive is closed tomorrow between King Edward and Stanley avenues for the annual Rideau River ice blasting.
March Valley Road in the west end will be closed tomorrow to through traffic from Terry Fox to Cameron Harvey drives for a half marathon.
Doug Hempstead is off on a field trip today with the person who wrote in with the worst commuting story — more on that in the days ahead.
This is the last weekend before Daylight Time begins next Sunday and borrows some of that early morning glow we've been having for the evening.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
