March planned in downtown Ottawa during afternoon commute

It should be a decent commute today.

Lots of students will be home enjoying a PA day, and therefore so too will some of their parents.

So fewer buses, fewer vehicles.

Expect tie-ups today from 4 to 6 p.m. during the afternoon commute because of Ontario Federation of Labour marches marking a year since the PCs were elected:

Main Street between Immaculata High School (at 140 Main Street) and Hawthorne Avenue.

Hawthorne between Main and the Queen Elizabeth Driveway.

The Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Hawthorne and Somerset Street.

Somerset between the Queen Elizabeth Driveway and Cartier Street.

Cartier between Somerset and Lisgar Street.

Lisgar between Cartier and Elgin Street.

Elgin between Lisgar and the courthouse at 161 Elgin Street.

Albert between Bay Street and Elgin.

New work Monday

Starting Monday, Gladstone Avenue at Elgin will close for up to seven weeks for underground utility work and intersection reconstruction as part of the Elgin Street renewal project.

While it's closed, Frank Street will open to traffic and transit across Elgin.

The westbound cycling lane on Gladstone from Cartier to Elgin will be temporarily closed.

Also starting Monday, there will be temporary daytime off-peak lane closures at signalized intersections on Montreal Road between Lacasse Avenue and Lafontaine Avenue/Granville Street for approximately one week.

Lajoie Street between Montreal Road and Levis Avenue will also be closed until Friday, June 14.

