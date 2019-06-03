This should be the last busy commute of the week
Good morning commuters!
It should be the last busy commute of the week this morning.
Tomorrow is a day off for many Catholic and public students, except high school students doing standardized tests.
Fewer school buses + Friday = hopes of a pretty decent commute tomorrow.
I'm kind of delighted by the warm weather over the next five days. I actually fired up the woodstove twice this week. In June.
Here's a funny story: Tuesday afternoon there was a hideous back-up on the eastbound Sir Georges-Etienne Cartier Parkway around where it turns into Bearbrook Road.
It turns out construction crews forgot to remove the cones after they stopped working for the day, essentially blocking a route for no reason.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
