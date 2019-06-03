This should be the last busy commute of the week

Good morning commuters!

It should be the last busy commute of the week this morning.

Tomorrow is a day off for many Catholic and public students, except high school students doing standardized tests.

Fewer school buses + Friday = hopes of a pretty decent commute tomorrow.

I'm kind of delighted by the warm weather over the next five days. I actually fired up the woodstove twice this week. In June.

Here's a funny story: Tuesday afternoon there was a hideous back-up on the eastbound Sir Georges-Etienne Cartier Parkway around where it turns into Bearbrook Road.

It turns out construction crews forgot to remove the cones after they stopped working for the day, essentially blocking a route for no reason.

Have a great day!

