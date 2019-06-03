Skip to Main Content
This should be the last busy commute of the week
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

Fewer school buses + Friday = hopes of a pretty decent commute tomorrow.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Pedestrians wait at the corner of Metcalfe and Wellington streets in downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill in late May 2019. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It should be the last busy commute of the week this morning.

Tomorrow is a day off for many Catholic and public students, except high school students doing standardized tests.

I'm kind of delighted by the warm weather over the next five days. I actually fired up the woodstove twice this week. In June.

Here's a funny story: Tuesday afternoon there was a hideous back-up on the eastbound Sir Georges-Etienne Cartier Parkway around where it turns into Bearbrook Road.

It turns out construction crews forgot to remove the cones after they stopped working for the day, essentially blocking a route for no reason.

Have a great day!

