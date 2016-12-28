Repeating a call for a tweak to this downtown intersection
The intersection of Queen and Bank streets could use an advance green for buses
Good morning commuters!
Nothing much new to be aware off — it still feels like October.
There was a weird light at 4 a.m. today. Maybe there's visitors.
No new construction and no sign of any LRT, I guess.
In the meantime, they definitely need to put an advance green for left-turning buses from westbound Queen to southbound Bank.
Right now. Do that right now. We've talked about this before.
Construction continues on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway at the little LeBreton Bridge they're planning to replace.
Crews are building a detour route, so expect off-peak lane reductions there for the rest of the week.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
