Repeating a call for a tweak to this downtown intersection

Good morning commuters!

Nothing much new to be aware off — it still feels like October.

There was a weird light at 4 a.m. today. Maybe there's visitors.

No new construction and no sign of any LRT, I guess.

In the meantime, they definitely need to put an advance green for left-turning buses from westbound Queen to southbound Bank.

Right now. Do that right now. We've talked about this before.

Construction continues on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway at the little LeBreton Bridge they're planning to replace.

Crews are building a detour route, so expect off-peak lane reductions there for the rest of the week.

Have a great day!

