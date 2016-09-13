Midday lane reductions on the Sir JAM Parkway starting up
Crews are building a detour bridge near the war museum
Good morning commuters!
Work on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway steps up today as crews prepare to spend the next year building a new LeBreton Bridge just west of the war museum.
In order to do that, they need to create a detour right beside that bridge.
There will be eastbound lane reductions today and tomorrow and westbound ones Thursday and Friday.
These will be off-peak, for the most part: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It's Traffic Tuesday
These days Tuesday brings a mix of both bad and good.
The bad is Tuesdays are typically the busiest commute of the week.
The good news is you'll be treated to another "Traffic Tuesday" music selection.
Every week Ottawa Morning lets me pick a song to keep you entertained during the worst part of your commute.
This week I'm picking an oldie.
Forty years ago John Lennon was recording his final album Double Fantasy and the producer suggested he get the band Cheap Trick (with King Crimson's Tony Levin on bass) to do the backing track on his new song I'm Losing You
In the end, Lennon opted for a different version for the album.
But I'm having this one played today because it's so raw and awesome.
They almost picked this song as a single, but after Lennon was murdered it was decided it would be inappropriate.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.