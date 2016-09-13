Midday lane reductions on the Sir JAM Parkway starting up

Good morning commuters!

Work on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway steps up today as crews prepare to spend the next year building a new LeBreton Bridge just west of the war museum.

In order to do that, they need to create a detour right beside that bridge.

There will be eastbound lane reductions today and tomorrow and westbound ones Thursday and Friday.

These will be off-peak, for the most part: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It's Traffic Tuesday

These days Tuesday brings a mix of both bad and good.

The bad is Tuesdays are typically the busiest commute of the week.

The good news is you'll be treated to another "Traffic Tuesday" music selection.

Every week Ottawa Morning lets me pick a song to keep you entertained during the worst part of your commute.

This week I'm picking an oldie.

Forty years ago John Lennon was recording his final album Double Fantasy and the producer suggested he get the band Cheap Trick (with King Crimson's Tony Levin on bass) to do the backing track on his new song I'm Losing You

In the end, Lennon opted for a different version for the album.

But I'm having this one played today because it's so raw and awesome.

They almost picked this song as a single, but after Lennon was murdered it was decided it would be inappropriate.

