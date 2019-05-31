Skip to Main Content
This is the month traffic congestion starts to wind down
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

School buses will be off the roads and summer vacation season will be underway in a few weeks.

Summer vacation season is quite close

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
A dog peeks out a truck window in Ottawa-Gatineau in May 2019. Police will be peeking out their windows for speeders and drivers breaking construction zone laws this June. (Ian Black/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

On Friday, Ottawa and Gatineau police announced they will be especially targeting speeders and infractions in construction zones this month. 

They may need to hire more officers to keep up …

Meantime, the next official update on when the Confederation Line will be finished is expected tomorrow — not sure they'll have it ready by Canada Day.

This is the month traffic congestion begins to wind down for a few months.

Just three weeks from now, no more school buses for the summer.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

