This is the month traffic congestion starts to wind down

Summer vacation season is quite close
Good morning commuters!
On Friday, Ottawa and Gatineau police announced they will be especially targeting speeders and infractions in construction zones this month.
They may need to hire more officers to keep up …
Meantime, the next official update on when the Confederation Line will be finished is expected tomorrow — not sure they'll have it ready by Canada Day.
This is the month traffic congestion begins to wind down for a few months.
Just three weeks from now, no more school buses for the summer.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
