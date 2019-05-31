This is the month traffic congestion starts to wind down

Good morning commuters!

On Friday, Ottawa and Gatineau police announced they will be especially targeting speeders and infractions in construction zones this month.

They may need to hire more officers to keep up …

Meantime, the next official update on when the Confederation Line will be finished is expected tomorrow — not sure they'll have it ready by Canada Day.

This is the month traffic congestion begins to wind down for a few months.

Just three weeks from now, no more school buses for the summer.

Have a great day!

