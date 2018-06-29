Good morning, commuters!

I'm filling in for Doug over the next week as he takes a vacation.

Some notes for today before we turn our eyes to the weekend: the manhole work on northbound Elgin Street by the Canadian Museum of Nature is supposed to end today in time for the long weekend.

Also, you will be detoured off Queen Street between O'Connor and Metcalfe streets starting today until Aug. 21 for light rail-related construction — it's a continuation of the work that's made it an area worth avoiding for awhile.

It looks like the bridge work that's been closing Rockdale Road in the Navan area between Colonial and Russell roads since mid-May is ending as well.

Keep an eye out for moving trucks and vans this weekend, particularly in western Quebec — it's the province's traditional moving time.

Getting around July 1

It's that time of the summer: downtown Ottawa-Gatineau roads will shut down to vehicles for Canada Day on Sunday.

Here's the full map from the Department of Canadian Heritage.

The highlights:

6 a.m. to 2 a.m.: Roads stretching roughly from Lyon to Dalhousie streets, Wellington Street to Laurier Avenue in Ottawa. The Alexandra Bridge also shuts down early Sunday morning.

11 a.m. to 2 a.m.: Rue Laurier in Gatineau from the Portage Bridge to rue Papineau.

6 p.m. to 2 a.m.: Roads stretching roughly from Booth to Lyon streets, Wellington Street to Laurier Avenue. Also, Colonel By Drive north of Somerset Street.

9 p.m. to 1 a.m.: The Mackenzie King Bridge.

Don't forget, do not park overnight north of Laurier Avenue West, or your vehicle will likely be towed starting at 2 a.m.

If you want more information on what Sunday will be like downtown, we've made a guide for that.

It includes information on buses (there will be extra routes and shuttles) and bikes (don't try to bring them through security).

No traffic reports on the holiday Monday, I'll be a weather and sports reporter on the provincial show we're broadcasting from our newsroom.

Back on Tuesday! Have a great weekend!

