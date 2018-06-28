Good morning commuters!

Colonel By Drive will be closed today between Clegg Street and Hawthorne Road from 9 a.m. to noon for work on the Rideau Canal bridge (which has a leading candidate for a new name, by the way).

Traffic will be detoured to Main Street during that time.

Well, that's what the City tweeted yesterday.

Their website says 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Ottawa's bylaw officers tweeted some friendly threats yesterday.

They promise to begin towing vehicles out of the Canada Day special event zones in the downtown core starting at 2 a.m. on July 1 to ensure the roads are clear for festivities.

IMPORTANT | We will begin towing vehicles out of the Canada Day special event zones in the downtown core starting at 2 a.m. on July 1st to ensure the roads are clear for festivities.<br><br>Please remember this when parking Saturday p.m. Signage will be posted.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://t.co/NAnVZslcR8">pic.twitter.com/NAnVZslcR8</a> —@OttawaBylaw

They suggest you remember this if you plan to park downtown Saturday night. There will be plenty of signs.

