Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for June 28
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
Call Ryan Seacrest. The countdown clock has started.
By this time tomorrow I'll be on vacation, sound asleep and will stay asleep for a week.
Colonel By Drive will be closed today between Clegg Street and Hawthorne Road from 9 a.m. to noon for work on the Rideau Canal bridge (which has a leading candidate for a new name, by the way).
Traffic will be detoured to Main Street during that time.
Well, that's what the City tweeted yesterday.
Their website says 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ottawa's bylaw officers tweeted some friendly threats yesterday.
They promise to begin towing vehicles out of the Canada Day special event zones in the downtown core starting at 2 a.m. on July 1 to ensure the roads are clear for festivities.
They suggest you remember this if you plan to park downtown Saturday night. There will be plenty of signs.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me atdoug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic.
