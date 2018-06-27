Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for June 27
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
Well, we're in for a tough few days if part of your commute involves biking or walking.
There's a risk of serious thunderstorms to accompany the extreme heat being forecast.
The upcoming heat has prompted health warnings.
In terms of vehicle traffic, there's really nothing new -- in terms of construction projects, anyway.
There are quite a few of them already, but volume is down this week because of the two stat holidays (St-Jean-Baptiste Day and Canada Day) as well as the fact that some students are already done their school years.
By next week it will be even more quiet.
Cue your friendly neighbourhood traffic reporter to take a vacation for the first time since August.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me atdoug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.