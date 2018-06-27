Good morning commuters!

Well, we're in for a tough few days if part of your commute involves biking or walking.

There's a risk of serious thunderstorms to accompany the extreme heat being forecast.

The upcoming heat has prompted health warnings.

In terms of vehicle traffic, there's really nothing new -- in terms of construction projects, anyway.

There are quite a few of them already, but volume is down this week because of the two stat holidays (St-Jean-Baptiste Day and Canada Day) as well as the fact that some students are already done their school years.

By next week it will be even more quiet.

Cue your friendly neighbourhood traffic reporter to take a vacation for the first time since August.

Have a great day!

