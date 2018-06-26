Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for June 26

Good morning commuters!

This is a great week for commuting, but I expect this morning to be busier than yesterday when many folks had the day off for the St-Jean-Baptiste statutory holiday.

This is the last week of regular school for elementary students, high school students having finished last week for the most part.

At any rate, fewer buses on the roads than there was last week.

There's more good news: no new construction today.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.