Good morning commuters!

This should be an easy one.

School's over, so fewer buses, and it's St-Jean-Baptiste Day*.

*Well, that was yesterday, but many folks in Quebec get today off for a displaced statutory holiday.

Looks to me like Sparks Street will have a few pressure washers out on it today. If you don't like rib-related grime under your shoes, you may want to give it a swerve until later in the day.

RibFest is over, but the grease remains — including some lovely giant vats of pig fat effluent, three of which are right outside my window as I write this.

Look for road resurfacing work to continue to ramp up on Carling Avenue between Bayshore Drive and Pinecrest Road today.

Today also marks the start of roadwork on Riverside Drive between Bank Street and the Smyth Road north ramp.

This work is supposed to be done exclusively at night, so it shouldn't be too much of a bother.

Have a great day!

