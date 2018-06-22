Good morning commuters!

I was just looking at photos of the yogurt truck that crashed on the westbound 401. Quite the mess there, but I'm pretty sure my Labradoodle would be up for it. He can hear a container open from a block away. I'm sure he felt a disturbance in the Force.

Here in Ottawa, I think it's safe to say we've had the last busy commute of the summer. Today, and until September, expect your commutes to be much quicker. The last day of school for many kids is today.

Of course, the end of the school year usually signifies the cranking-up of construction season. One thing I can confirm that has changed is the planned work along Carling Avenue in Michele Heights. Crews were out yesterday causing lane reductions between Bayshore Drive and Pinecrest Road, working on curbs and sidewalks ahead of the scheduled repaving of that strip. Perhaps not the most efficient route in from the west end for a bit.

This is also the time of year when OC Transpo goes to a summer schedule, so you may want to keep an eye on that if your commute involves buses.

And, don't forget, Monday is a day off for St-Jean Baptiste Day in Quebec. There will be considerably lighter traffic and a pile of business/service closures.

Have a great day!

