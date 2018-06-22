Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for June 22
Live Blog

Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for June 22

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
School may be out for summer, but construction is just getting started. (istockphoto.com)

Good morning commuters!

I was just looking at photos of the yogurt truck that crashed on the westbound 401. Quite the mess there, but I'm pretty sure my Labradoodle would be up for it. He can hear a container open from a block away. I'm sure he felt a disturbance in the Force.

Here in Ottawa, I think it's safe to say we've had the last busy commute of the summer. Today, and until September, expect your commutes to be much quicker. The last day of school for many kids is today. 

Of course, the end of the school year usually signifies the cranking-up of construction season. One thing I can confirm that has changed is the planned work along Carling Avenue in Michele Heights. Crews were out yesterday causing lane reductions between Bayshore Drive and Pinecrest Road, working on curbs and sidewalks ahead of the scheduled repaving of that strip. Perhaps not the most efficient route in from the west end for a bit.

This is also the time of year when OC Transpo goes to a summer schedule, so you may want to keep an eye on that if your commute involves buses.

And, don't forget, Monday is a day off for St-Jean Baptiste Day in Quebec. There will be considerably lighter traffic and a pile of business/service closures.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Discover more from CBC

    More Stories from us