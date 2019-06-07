Checking in on changing construction on arterial roads

Good morning commuters!

We've waited too long for this weather. I bet the construction workers like it. There's a lot of them around.

Crews have forced the closure of the ramp headed away from the airport to Uplands Drive for repaving.

That lasts for two more days.

Paving also continues on Mitch Owens Road for another month and a half between Downey Road and Bank Street.

They're supposed to be done work on the Portage Bridge by the end of this month.

Basically as soon as they do, expect the Alexandra Bridge to turn into an alternating one-way bridge for construction right after Canada Day.

In Bells Corners, work on the west side railway overpass continues until Labour Day. That's part of the Trans Canada Trail. The trail remains open during the work.

And the major work continues on Walkley Road between Russell and Conroy roads until Labour Day as well. Expect closures there.

A new storyline

Yesterday the city released plans to rejuvenate and overhaul both Albert and Slater streets after LRT opens. The new designs will include bike lanes.

Expect this work to be part of the downtown story in 2020.

Meantime, this is the last week of the city's downtown "mobility plan" aimed at keeping vehicles out of the bus lanes, from blocking intersections and from parking illegally during peak periods.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.