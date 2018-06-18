Good morning commuters!

One new significant construction project to warn you about today: the exit ramp for Carling Avenue off eastbound Highway 417 is closed.

It was sealed off late last night and won't reopen for a month or so.

Carling Avenue will have intermittent lane closures between Woodroffe and Churchill avenues from June 20 (Wednesday) until August 10 for road resurfacing.

There are going to be lane reductions at the intersection of the Vanier Parkway and Montreal Road today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Have a great day!

