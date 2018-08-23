Good morning commuters!

Rejoice!

This should be the last week of full-on heavy traffic, as the school year is winding down and there will be fewer buses and more people enjoying vacation.

It's also going to be a pretty nice day, from the sounds of it.

Ending soon

The Airport Parkway still has intermittent lane reductions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays and from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weekends until Saturday.

In addition, the on and off ramps at Hunt Club Road and Uplands Drive/Lester Road will have intermittent nightly ramp closures for road paving and general fix-up.

Wellington Street is down to one lane in each direction at Lyon until this coming weekend for construction of a concrete crosswalk.

Those closures and lane reductions on Bronson Avenue aren't ending anytime soon.

Both northbound lanes and one southbound lane are closed between Arlington and Chamberlain avenues until the end of August.

Have a great day!

