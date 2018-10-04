Glowfair taking over northern Bank Street

Good morning commuters!

It's dreary and wet, but it's Friday — so traffic congestion should be lighter, but not necessarily great.

The annual Glowfair street festival takes over northern Bank Street today and tomorrow.

Bank closes to vehicles at noon Friday from Slater to James streets until Sunday, but you'll still be able to cross it going east or west.

OC Transpo's routes are bumped to Kent or O'Connor, depending if you're going north or south.

Road closure equipment was at the ready early this morning near the intersection of Bank and Somerset streets. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Only another week or two before there are way fewer school buses to contend with.

These are the last days of busy commutes.

The city is guessing there's only about one more week, because that's when their two-week downtown "mobility plan" wraps up.

So far, most people can attest there's been many tickets handed out and some vehicles towed, but the gridlock continues.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.