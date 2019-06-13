Skip to Main Content
Yesterday afternoon's commute in Ottawa was horrid
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

It wasn't just bad around the Vanier Parkway collision and closure.

Vanier Parkway collision was a main problem

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
There were closures on the northern end of the Vanier Parkway for nearly 12 hours starting yesterday afternoon. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

The Vanier Parkway reopened at about 1 a.m. after investigators wrapped up at the scene of yesterday's rollover near Beechwood Avenue.

It made the afternoon commute an awful mess.

Truthfully, it was horrid all over the city.

For example, one woman told me it took her two hours to get from Billings Bridge to Manotick.

Two more cyclists were hit by drivers yesterday morning.

All this in the midst of a "mobility plan."

The best thing that happened was people spotting a moose swimming across the Ottawa River downtown.

Probably way more efficient and safe than using one of the bridges.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

