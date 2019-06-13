Yesterday afternoon's commute in Ottawa was horrid

Good morning commuters!

The Vanier Parkway reopened at about 1 a.m. after investigators wrapped up at the scene of yesterday's rollover near Beechwood Avenue.

It made the afternoon commute an awful mess.

Truthfully, it was horrid all over the city.

For example, one woman told me it took her two hours to get from Billings Bridge to Manotick.

Two more cyclists were hit by drivers yesterday morning.

Two collisions involving cyclists happened within the 7 a.m. hour. One at 7:02 at Laurier/O'Connor. Paramedics say a man suffered a hand injury, but overall minor collision. The other at 7:34 a.m. at McArthur and Dundas. Also minor injuries. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> —@KimberleyMolina

All this in the midst of a "mobility plan."

The best thing that happened was people spotting a moose swimming across the Ottawa River downtown.

Just now! A moose swimming up the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttawaRiver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttawaRiver</a> right outside our Riverwatch meeting!<br><br>Incroyable! Un orignal nageant dans la <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RiviereOutaouais?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RiviereOutaouais</a> pendant notre réunion des Surveillants!<a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaRowing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaRowing</a> <a href="https://t.co/z8tDTnKVag">pic.twitter.com/z8tDTnKVag</a> —@ottriverkeeper

Probably way more efficient and safe than using one of the bridges.

Have a great day!

