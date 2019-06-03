Today we'll see how much help downtown Ottawa commuters need

Good morning commuters!

I guess today we'll see how much help we get and how much help we need with our downtown commuting during peak periods.

For the next two weeks, the city is trying a two-week trial "mobility plan".

This means, among other measures, there will be police out trying to make sure drivers don't block intersections and stay out of bus lanes.

Vehicles will be towed that are found to have been left illegally parked in spaces which become peak-period lanes.

I think this will help, I just hope it lasts — LRT or no LRT, it's sorely needed.

If it doesn't help, I'm guessing the next step could be a congestion fee for downtown drivers.

After that, they'll start taking our allowance and dessert.

Seriously, though — I know this is an effort to get buses moving better, but I think many drivers need a refresher on what's allowed and what's not, what's expected and what's not and how if everyone was just a bit less selfish, we'd all get around and along better.

Let me know if you notice any difference via doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

Have a great day!

