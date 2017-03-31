Aylmer road closed to through vehicle traffic for 4 months

Good morning commuters!

Today a section of chemin Vanier in Aylmer closes for four months.

The part between chemin d'Aylmer and boulevard Lucerne is getting major work, so only local traffic and pedestrians will be permitted on this 1.5 kilometre stretch.

The city encourages motorists to use rue Victor-Beaudry or chemin Rivermead to get around this.

Radio-Canada made a map:

Even though we're into the summer months and the commuting is less hideous, they've decided to let me continue with my "Traffic Tuesdays" music picks.

That's when I get to choose a song to help keep you entertained during what's normally the busiest commute of the week.

Seeing as Hallie Cotnam is hosting this and next week, I decided to pick something funky, because I know she loves that stuff.

Doesn't get much funkier than The Meters.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Trevor this week at trevor.pritchard@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.