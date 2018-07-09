Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for July 9

Good morning, commuters!

Maybe I'll be rusty, maybe I'll be on fire. I spent the first three days of my vacation sleeping, for the most part. For pretty much the rest of the summer, I'm off on Fridays.

Today it seems there are no new constriction projects — though that massive paving job on Walkley near Riverside still has two weeks to go.

Expect more students out and about this morning, as summer school starts today for those who are being tactical, or perhaps just restorative. Look out for them. They won't be happy.

Have a great day!

