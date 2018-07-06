Good morning, commuters!

I want to flag a Bluesfest bike path closure reported on Twitter:

<a href="https://twitter.com/cbcotttraffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcotttraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ottawabluesfest?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawabluesfest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NCC_CCN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NCC_CCN</a> Why is the bike path closed 5-11 pm behind War Museum? I ride this everyday often after 5 from work and there has been no warning and no signage! This is pushing cyclists onto a busy Bluesfest access artery. Makes no sense. —@EllenBertrand

The ramp from westbound Fallowfield Road to northbound Highway 416 closes at 6 p.m. Friday and reopens at 6 a.m. Monday.

Southbound Lyon Street is closed from Wellington Street to Sparks Street for nearly that same time span: it starts 7 p.m. Friday, just an hour later.

If you've encountered work on the Portage Bridge streetlights in the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. since mid-May, that work is expected to end today.

Parts of rues Main and Magnus in Gatineau close for the weekend starting this morning for the Wonders of Sand festival.

A section of boulevard Fournier closes from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for the Gatineau Triathlon.

The Meech Lake Triathlon is in Gatineau Park on Saturday as well, closing the parkway network from 6 to 11 a.m., affecting traffic and parking in the area of the lake.

