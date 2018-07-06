Skip to Main Content
Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Andrew Foote · CBC News ·
Two big events in Gatineau this weekend come with some road closures. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

Good morning, commuters!

I want to flag a Bluesfest bike path closure reported on Twitter:

The ramp from westbound Fallowfield Road to northbound Highway 416 closes at 6 p.m. Friday and reopens at 6 a.m. Monday.

Southbound Lyon Street is closed from Wellington Street to Sparks Street for nearly that same time span: it starts 7 p.m. Friday, just an hour later.

If you've encountered work on the Portage Bridge streetlights in the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. since mid-May, that work is expected to end today.

Parts of rues Main and Magnus in Gatineau close for the weekend starting this morning for the Wonders of Sand festival.

(City of Gatineau)

A section of boulevard Fournier closes from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for the Gatineau Triathlon.

(City of Gatineau)

The Meech Lake Triathlon is in Gatineau Park on Saturday as well, closing the parkway network from 6 to 11 a.m., affecting traffic and parking in the area of the lake.

Have a great weekend — now it's my turn to go on vacation.

Home to Nova Scotia I go as Doug returns on Monday.

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

