The O-Train is back in service after a copper theft on Tuesday.

Ottawa Bluesfest starting today and ending July 15 means road closures around the Canadian War Museum.

Wellington Street and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway are closed from Booth Street to Parkdale Avenue from 6 to 11 p.m. each night of the festival — but not this coming Monday, which is an off night.

Booth Street will also close during those same hours from Wellington to Albert streets.

OC Transpo service is free for Bluesfest ticket holders from three hours before the festival until two hours after it ends.

There is parking at the museum and on rue Wellington in Gatineau and the usual supervised valet bike parking.

Here's Bluesfest's "how to get here" guide.

Tonight, ramps from westbound Highway 50 to eastbound, westbound and southbound Highway 5 in Gatineau close from 8:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. It's the third and final day of these rolling overnight closures.

