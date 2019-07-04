Bluesfest kicks off today, so prepare for SJAM Parkway closures

Good morning, commuters!

Today's the day LeBreton Flats morphs into Ottawa's largest outdoor music venue, with the first 2019 Bluesfest acts hitting the stage this evening.

That means a possible adjustment to your afternoon commute, depending on when you head home.

The Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway will be closed to drivers in both directions from Vimy Place to Parkdale Avenue from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night of the festival, which runs until July 14 (except for Monday).

Ticketholders can get free OC Transpo service starting three hours before gates open until two hours after the gates close and the festival has its usual bike valet parking on Booth Street near the Chaudière Bridge.

There's not much parking in the area and festival organizers say driving is not the best option.

Also, if your commute takes you south of Stittsville, be aware that intermittent lane closures are set to get underway today on Fallowfield Road between Eagleson and Huntley roads.

No sweet bass riffs or melodic synth lines out there, though: that's due to scheduled road rehabilitation work.

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Trevor this week at trevor.pritchard@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.