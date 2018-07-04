Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for July 4
Live Blog

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Andrew Foote · CBC News ·
That complicated web of connections between Highways 5 and 50 in Gatineau, Que., is getting overnight roadwork this week. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Good morning, commuters!

There are overnight ramp closures on some of the connections from Highway 5 to Highway 50 in Gatineau, Que., this week.

The ramp from the southbound 5 to the eastbound 50 was shut down to traffic from 8:30 p.m. last night until 5:30 this morning for roadwork.

Tonight the ramp from the southbound 5 to boulevard Maisonneuve closes for that same time span. Thursday night it affects the ramps from the westbound 50 to the eastbound, westbound and southbound 5.

Here's a map (I don't see an English version):

The province says hours may slightly vary depending on the weather and other factors.

If you're popping down to the United States for Independence Day, remember you can check border wait times online for both heading to Canada and the U.S.

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Andrew Foote

CBC Reporter

Andrew Foote has been with the CBC since February 2013 after graduating from Carleton University. He can be reached at andrew.foote@cbc.ca or @amkfoote on Twitter.

