Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for July 4
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
There are overnight ramp closures on some of the connections from Highway 5 to Highway 50 in Gatineau, Que., this week.
The ramp from the southbound 5 to the eastbound 50 was shut down to traffic from 8:30 p.m. last night until 5:30 this morning for roadwork.
Tonight the ramp from the southbound 5 to boulevard Maisonneuve closes for that same time span. Thursday night it affects the ramps from the westbound 50 to the eastbound, westbound and southbound 5.
Here's a map (I don't see an English version):
The province says hours may slightly vary depending on the weather and other factors.
If you're popping down to the United States for Independence Day, remember you can check border wait times online for both heading to Canada and the U.S.
