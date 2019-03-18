A Good Samaritan and a potentially costly mishap on the 417
A listener was thankful for a fellow driver's wild honking and waving
Good morning commuters!
I have a lovely summer story.
Listener Karina wrote to me with a tale of a Good Samaritan from Monday's morning commute:
"I'm rolling through morning traffic, merging from Carling Avenue onto Highway 417… and there is targeted honking.
I look over, there's a driver honking and wildly gesticulating. She literally drives up parallel to my passenger window, yelling that there is something on my car.
I look in the rearview mirror and I had driven from Pinecrest, stopped at a Starbucks and merged onto the 417 at Carling all with my laptop case on top of the trunk of my car.
That case could have easily sailed into another driver's vehicle.
To the kind, aware, and assertive driver: thank you!"
Meantime...
The paving on Mitch Owens Road between Downey Road and Bank Street is supposed to wrap up by tomorrow — it's been around since the start of June.
In case you missed it, you can now cross over Elgin Street at Gladstone Avenue. The intersection reopened yesterday.
That's the one to use if you previously crossed over on Somerset.
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
