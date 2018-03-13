Pretty easy commuting week gets better with Gladstone Avenue opening

Good morning commuters!

This might be the easiest non-holiday Tuesday commute of the year.

Yesterday was a breeze, both morning and afternoon.

That doesn't mean we're going to forego my weekly Traffic Tuesday music pick.

This morning around 6:50 a.m., you'll be treated to some vintage Flaming Lips: Race For The Prize, in honour of All In A Day host Alan Neal being honoured by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry for his weekly Element Of Surprise feature.

In the midst of all the Elgin Street construction, Gladstone Avenue is scheduled to reopen today between Metcalfe and Cartier streets.

By the end of the week, Beechwood Avenue is supposed to reopen between Charlevoix and St. Charles streets.

Have a great day!

