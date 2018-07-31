Good morning commuters!

After a mountain of new construction yesterday, there's really nothing new of note this morning in that way.

In terms of volume, I expect this to be the busiest day of a very light week — this week and next are probably the summer weeks with the most vacations.

Both will feature quick commutes.

Work continues on Carling Avenue in the west end, so that's probably one of the most difficult areas.

Have a great day!

