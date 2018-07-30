Good morning commuters!

It's peak vacation season — but everywhere but Quebec, it's peak construction season too.

Holy crow, are there ever a pile of new projects this morning.

Some of them long-term ones too.

There will be a crane on Sparks Street from Bay to Lyon streets until next week.

Redwood Avenue in Westboro is closed until mid-September between Byron and Dovercourt avenues.

Not far away, Dovercourt will be closed today and tomorrow between Melbourne and Edison avenues.

Osgoode Street in Sandy Hill is closed until Wednesday between Sweetland and Russell avenues.

There will be periodic lane closes east and westbound on Highway 174 between Trim Road and the split today for grass cutting. It should be just outside peak periods.

Glebe Avenue is closed until mid-August between Percy and Lyon streets.

Bayfield Avenue in Kanata North will be closed starting today between Herzberg Road and Carling Avenue until November 2019.

Yes, next year.

Have a great day!

