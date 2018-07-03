Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for July 3
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning, commuters! Happy July!
Monday afternoon's heavyweight thunderstorms caused power outages across western Quebec that are still affecting thousands of people this morning.
Take care when driving around hydro crews fixing things up and treat intersections where the traffic lights are out as four-way stops.
More roadwork is scheduled to start today on Carling Avenue, causing intermittent lane closures from Woodroffe to Churchill avenues all month long.
There will be more off-and-on lane closures this week on March Road between Highway 417 and Tallforest Road.
In the east end of Ottawa, Renaud Road is closing daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week for sewer and water main work.
Finally, it's a bit later than years past but Ottawa-Gatineau's VeloGO bike share service is up and running for the summer — I saw my first of the new blue bikes this morning.
There's a new price, range and parking system, too.
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug atdoug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.