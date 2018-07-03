Good morning, commuters! Happy July!

Monday afternoon's heavyweight thunderstorms caused power outages across western Quebec that are still affecting thousands of people this morning.

Take care when driving around hydro crews fixing things up and treat intersections where the traffic lights are out as four-way stops.

More roadwork is scheduled to start today on Carling Avenue, causing intermittent lane closures from Woodroffe to Churchill avenues all month long.

There will be more off-and-on lane closures this week on March Road between Highway 417 and Tallforest Road.

In the east end of Ottawa, Renaud Road is closing daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week for sewer and water main work.

Finally, it's a bit later than years past but Ottawa-Gatineau's VeloGO bike share service is up and running for the summer — I saw my first of the new blue bikes this morning.

Blue is in. Green is out. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

There's a new price, range and parking system, too.

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes

