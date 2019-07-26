Take care in this heat if you're biking or walking around

Good morning commuters!

It's going to be another hot day under a heat warning, so be mindful of that if part of your journey includes walking or biking.

The main drag in Chinatown reopened very early this morning. Somerset Street West had been closed since Friday between Bell Street and Bronson Avenue for the annual night market.

The section of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway between Booth Street and Parkdale Avenue reopened as well as part of the LeBreton Flats bridge replacement project.

SJAM: Re-opened from Booth to Parkdale. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/3YgOmslivT">pic.twitter.com/3YgOmslivT</a> —@cbcotttraffic

This is the last week of the construction holiday in Quebec.

Have a great day!

