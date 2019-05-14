Chinatown's main street is closed, Hog's Back bridge closing soon

Good morning commuters!

It's going to be very hot and humid today, so be mindful of that if your commute involves biking or walking.

Somerset Street West is closed in Chinatown for the Night Market event until Monday morning from Bronson Avenue to Bell Street.

Route 11 buses are on detour around the area, stopping at Bronson, Rochester and Booth streets.

In fact, watching an articulated bus do tiny, one-way streets this morning was interesting.

Avoid driving on Somerset between Preston and Lyon streets to skip the tie-ups.

Hog's Back work nears

Work starts soon on the Hog's Back swing bridge.

It will be closed for about nine months as of Aug. 12.

Hog's Back Road between Prince of Wales and Colonel By drives will be closed to vehicles.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to cross the Rideau Canal on an accessible pathway to the lock just below the bridge.

Pedestrians will be able to use a lock over the Rideau Canal while the Hog's Back swing bridge is repaired. Cyclists will have to get off their bikes to take them across. (NCC)

The official vehicle detour is Prince of Wales to Heron Road to Riverside Drive to Colonel By.

The NCC says the Heron Road and Prince of Wales Drive intersection will be modified to take extra traffic due to vehicles having to avoid Hog's Back Road while the swing bridge is repaired. (NCC)

Carleton University has taken steps to account for this: building Stadium Way to connect Bronson and University Drive this fall and planning to extend Raven Road to help buses.

Have a great day!

