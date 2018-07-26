Good morning commuters!

Wellington Street West is still open to local traffic only between Bayswater and Parkdale avenues.

It's fully closed in the block between Rosemount and Stirling avenues due to the partial collapse of the Magee House two days ago.

Route 11 buses are rerouting and skipping stops between Parkdale and Preston Street.

One thing that is open this morning — the Carling/Kirkwood exit off the eastbound Highway 417 for the first time since mid-June.

Behold. The new ramp! (MTO)

Meantime, I'm hearing tales of woe from Beechwood Avenue.

That street was closed for two blocks for gas line relocation more than a week ago at considerable inconvenience to drivers and riders of three bus routes.

Residents tell me as of 5 p.m. yesterday "not a tap of work had been done, and no workers were to be seen. It is simply a closed road."

I can tell you the city's website suggests the work will be done by Sunday.

Sounds like a safe assumption this won't be the case.

It is the construction vacation in Quebec right now, so maybe Beechwood has been annexed.

Have a great day!

