Good morning commuters!

It's a worrisome morning in Hintonburg.

The 140-year-old Magee House heritage stone building partially collapsed last night.

Wellington Street W. is closed except to local traffic from Parkdale to Bayswater avenues.

You'll have to use Scott Street or Gladstone Avenue.

Route 11 buses will be skipping Wellington and Somerset streets between Parkdale Avenue and Preston Street.

As I write this, Sparks Street appears to be moving outside my window.

That's how much rain has fallen and continues to fall. The street is actually flowing.

Soggy Sparks Street <a href="https://t.co/EZwFAkcGv8">pic.twitter.com/EZwFAkcGv8</a> —@HallieCBC

This will affect your morning commute, for sure. Expect visibility to be poor — especially on the highways.

There will be pedestrian-soaking puddles as well.

Yesterday was the last day of summer school for most students, so you may notice fewer pedestrians and cyclists as part of your morning commute.

I've been sharing some of your emails about traffic gripes after I launched into a little rant here last week about parking on Kent Street between Sparks and Wellington streets during peak periods.

With that in mind, here's a thought from Kathryn:

"Cars heading east on Heron Road towards Riverside Drive, who move into the bus lane and speed up on your right hand side just before Canada Post, [make] it really difficult and dangerous for drivers to make legal right turns onto Riverside from Heron."

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.