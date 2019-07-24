Keep overnight Merivale Road construction in mind for a few weeks
Nightly lane closures from Baseline to Meadowlands starting up
There's new overnight construction on Merivale Road between Meadowlands Drive and Baseline Road until some point in September.
Expect significant lane closures there, but again — just overnight.
Sadly, there was another cyclist killed yesterday in a collision.
Police have completed their investigation of the scene and the area around Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard and Highway 174 has reopened.
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
