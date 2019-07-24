Keep overnight Merivale Road construction in mind for a few weeks

Good morning commuters!

There's new overnight construction on Merivale Road between Meadowlands Drive and Baseline Road until some point in September.

Expect significant lane closures there, but again — just overnight.

Sadly, there was another cyclist killed yesterday in a collision.

Police have completed their investigation of the scene and the area around Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard and Highway 174 has reopened.

Have a good day.

