Good morning commuters!

Wet, stormy and humid. This is the flavour of the day and this sort of weather is often enough to cause people to opt for their cars over anything else.

In other words, it could be a busier commute than yesterday.

There's a few construction tidbits I should mention.

Kent Street is closed between Chamberlain and Catherine streets until Aug. 13. This doesn't affect the off-ramp from the eastbound Highway 417.

Also, Dovercourt Avenue is closed until Aug. 14 between Tweedsmuir Street and Churchill Avenue.

Blind spots

I've been airing your grievances about parking and turning downtown after I had a little rant about the parking on Kent Street between Sparks and Wellington streets.

Pierre writes...

"I would like to bring your attention to the dangerous street parking situation on Cahill Drive near Albion Road and Sandhamn Private.

I live on Sandhamn and it is a crapshoot to turn onto Cahill, away from Albion, with all the cars and vans parked on Cahill.

In fact, earlier today I nearly had an accident as I could not see an oncoming westbound car for those idiots who park there.

Fortunately, I was able to see the car at the last second and stop in time or I would have been broadsided.

The city recently put up restricted parking signs, for all the good they don't do, but it is still a very dangerous situation."

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.