A request for the New Edinburgh construction detour

Good morning commuters!

I forgot to mention this yesterday, but Quebec started its two-week "construction holiday" on Sunday. Most construction workers are on vacation until Aug. 2.

Not so much in Ottawa.

Yesterday, a few blocks of Beechwood Avenue close to the Vanier Parkway closed for construction for the next few weeks, prompting this note from listener Emma:

"With the construction on Beechwood and subsequent detour onto Barrette Street, could you please remind listeners that Barette is a shared road with cyclists?

It has the single file yellow signs and the bike stencils down the middle of the lane.

That might help everyone dealing with the congestion to be a little more courteous."

Done (on our end).

Have a great day!

