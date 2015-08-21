A request for the New Edinburgh construction detour
Beechwood Avenue is closed to vehicles near the parkway until the long weekend
Good morning commuters!
I forgot to mention this yesterday, but Quebec started its two-week "construction holiday" on Sunday. Most construction workers are on vacation until Aug. 2.
Not so much in Ottawa.
Yesterday, a few blocks of Beechwood Avenue close to the Vanier Parkway closed for construction for the next few weeks, prompting this note from listener Emma:
"With the construction on Beechwood and subsequent detour onto Barrette Street, could you please remind listeners that Barette is a shared road with cyclists?
It has the single file yellow signs and the bike stencils down the middle of the lane.
That might help everyone dealing with the congestion to be a little more courteous."
Done (on our end).
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.