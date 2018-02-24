Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

O-Train (mostly) back; Beechwood Avenue getting work done

Trillium Line service resumes this morning between Greenboro and Carling stations.

Still no trains to Bayview station for another 4 weeks

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Work on one of the Highway 417 overpasses between Carling and Bayview stations will keep that stretch of the Trillium Line closed for a few more weeks. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC Ottawa)

Good morning commuters!

There's progress on the O-Train.

Service resumes this morning between Greenboro and Carling stations.

Beyond that, buses will provide service from Carling to Bayview station until Aug. 19 when things gets back to normal after work on a Highway 417 overpass.

There's new work in New Edinburgh this morning which will last for two weeks — right along the main strip.

Beechwood Avenue is now closed to vehicles between Charlevoix and St. Charles streets until Aug. 2 for watermain and storm sewer work.

Some of the side streets along there are also affected.

Sidewalks are staying open.

Have a great day!

