O-Train (mostly) back; Beechwood Avenue getting work done

There's progress on the O-Train.

Service resumes this morning between Greenboro and Carling stations.

Beyond that, buses will provide service from Carling to Bayview station until Aug. 19 when things gets back to normal after work on a Highway 417 overpass.

There's new work in New Edinburgh this morning which will last for two weeks — right along the main strip.

Beechwood Avenue is now closed to vehicles between Charlevoix and St. Charles streets until Aug. 2 for watermain and storm sewer work.

Some of the side streets along there are also affected.

Sidewalks are staying open.

