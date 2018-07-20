Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for July 20
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for July 20

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Andrew Foote · CBC News
Construction signs that have been up on Walkley and Rockdale roads will be packed up today. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Two significant construction projects wrap up today, one starts tonight and another one is less certain.

Let's start with the latter: Eagleson Road is closed from Terry Fox Drive to Fallowfield Road in the west end for "emergency repairs," according to the city.

Ending today is the roadwork causing lane reductions on Walkley Road between Riverside Drive and Wexford Way, along with the bridge work closing Rockdale Road in the east end.

At 9 p.m. the ramp connecting eastbound Fallowfield to southbound Highway 416 closes for the weekend, reopening at 6 a.m. Monday.

Finally, remember Quebec's two-week construction holiday starts Sunday.

Have a great weekend!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

Andrew Foote

Andrew Foote has been with the CBC since February 2013 after graduating from Carleton University. He can be reached at andrew.foote@cbc.ca or @amkfoote on Twitter.

