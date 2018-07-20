Good morning commuters!

Two significant construction projects wrap up today, one starts tonight and another one is less certain.

Let's start with the latter: Eagleson Road is closed from Terry Fox Drive to Fallowfield Road in the west end for "emergency repairs," according to the city.

Ending today is the roadwork causing lane reductions on Walkley Road between Riverside Drive and Wexford Way, along with the bridge work closing Rockdale Road in the east end.

At 9 p.m. the ramp connecting eastbound Fallowfield to southbound Highway 416 closes for the weekend, reopening at 6 a.m. Monday.

Finally, remember Quebec's two-week construction holiday starts Sunday.

Have a great weekend!

