TRAFFIC

Weekend work on Island Park Drive starts tonight

Paving projects in Vanier and Orléans are ending.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Four weekends of work on part of southbound Island Park Drive start tonight, which may force some of you to find a different way to the parkway or Champlain Bridge. (Kate Porter/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Happy Friday.

There's some new weekend-only construction to warn you about starting tonight.

Island Park Drive will be closed southbound between Richmond Road and Scott Street so crews can do storm sewers and watermain work.

This work continues for three more weekends after this, ending Aug. 11.

Paving projects on Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard at Highway 174 and on Montreal Road at the Vanier Parkway are scheduled to wrap up today.

It's going to be a hot weekend, especially with the humidex considered. We're talking temps in the 40s.

I noticed a TV forecaster the other day suggest Windsor might feel like 47 C on Saturday.

Let that sink in.

47.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

