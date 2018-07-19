Good morning commuters!

No new construction today to go along with the heaps of existing stuff.

It would still be wise to avoid Carling Avenue between Bayshore Drive and Pinecrest Road.

Soon you'll have to do the same with Carling between Woodroffe and Broadview avenues.

Yesterday I had a long-overdue vent about the left-lane parking along Kent Street between Sparks and Wellington streets — how it needs to stop and how it needs to be enforced.

Some folks noticed.

Gord wrote to me with one of his own, after I asked for examples:

"Try Metcalfe Street in the mornings now. It's an absolute joke.

It's supposed to be three full lanes heading north from the museum to Laurier Avenue until 9 a.m. [but there are] constantly cars parked on both sides of the road.

Add to that the current construction on Metcalfe around Nepean Street and most mornings it is a one-lane bottleneck.

Attempting to turn right onto Laurier Avenue doesn't help the congestion as normally, thanks to short traffic signals and many pedestrians, only one car makes the turn per light — and that is on the yellow."



Meantime, Belinda has another not far away:

"So happy to hear there's someone who will listen! The spot that bothers me is Bank and Slater streets. There's a clear sign that does not allow right turns from Bank to Slater during certain hours.

Every morning, as a pedestrian walking past Starbucks towards Parliament, there's bound to be a vehicle that will turn right.

I've seen cabs, luxury cars, even a City of Ottawa van turn right.

It blocks the one lane of traffic when they turn right at that corner so they're anxious to turn when a bus is behind them honking like mad.

I've written to the city to complain and written to the police too but they've never sent an officer there to give out tickets.

It would be great if there is some change at that corner since lots of people cross at that corner and don't always pay attention to traffic."

Perhaps there's an intersection or part of your commute which doesn't work. Vent away to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca

Have a great day!

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic.