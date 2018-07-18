Good morning commuters!

Seems to be peak constriction season right now, doesn't it?

There's some good news for folks in Gatineau and the Outaouais, though — Quebec's two-week construction holiday starts Sunday.

In other words, if you're planning a trip that takes you to the other side of Montreal, that's the time to do it.

Here in Ottawa, I can confidently tell you to avoid Carling Avenue between Pinecrest Road and Bayshore Drive.

It's at that awkward stage of resurfacing: all concrete outcrops and storm sewer edges.

One thing that's been burning me, which I keep forgetting to write about — man alive, can we eliminate parking along the west side of Kent Street between Queen and Wellington streets?

Or, at least enforce it between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. like the sign says?

This is the bit just above Sparks Street, between it and the church. There's always vehicles parked there during both the morning and afternoon rush, effectively eliminating one of the two left-turn lanes.

With OC Transpo buses there, combined with the rush, traffic displaced by LRT construction and many tourists — it's brutal.

(After we tweeted about this, the bylaw department said it would be watching this block).

Good morning CBC and Doug, thanks for pointing that out. The officer responsible for that beat will be keeping a closer eye on that area during rush hour. —@OttawaBylaw

Maybe there's a spot bothering you as well. Write me about it via doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.