Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for July 17
Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Work on Carling Avenue in the Britannia area is supposed to be done by the end of the month. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Apparently we've experienced something called "rain." Seems new and strange to me. I'm frightened.

While it may just save some zombie lawns, it will also affect your trip in to work this morning by reducing visibility — particularly on the highways.

Yesterday crews ripped the top layer of asphalt off Carling Avenue between Bayshore Drive and Pinecrest Road.

It's a decidedly rough ride there now, with all those storm sewer grates and manhole covers sticking up and ready to slop the coffee around in your cupholder.

There will also be much evasive dodging going on, so look out for the careeners.

Oh, and the first block of Wurtemberg Street is closed today off Rideau Street in Sandy Hill for "hoisting telecommunications material."

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

