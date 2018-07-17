Good morning commuters!

Apparently we've experienced something called "rain." Seems new and strange to me. I'm frightened.

While it may just save some zombie lawns, it will also affect your trip in to work this morning by reducing visibility — particularly on the highways.

Yesterday crews ripped the top layer of asphalt off Carling Avenue between Bayshore Drive and Pinecrest Road.

It's a decidedly rough ride there now, with all those storm sewer grates and manhole covers sticking up and ready to slop the coffee around in your cupholder.

There will also be much evasive dodging going on, so look out for the careeners.

Oh, and the first block of Wurtemberg Street is closed today off Rideau Street in Sandy Hill for "hoisting telecommunications material."

Have a great day!

