Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for July 17
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
Apparently we've experienced something called "rain." Seems new and strange to me. I'm frightened.
While it may just save some zombie lawns, it will also affect your trip in to work this morning by reducing visibility — particularly on the highways.
Yesterday crews ripped the top layer of asphalt off Carling Avenue between Bayshore Drive and Pinecrest Road.
It's a decidedly rough ride there now, with all those storm sewer grates and manhole covers sticking up and ready to slop the coffee around in your cupholder.
There will also be much evasive dodging going on, so look out for the careeners.
Oh, and the first block of Wurtemberg Street is closed today off Rideau Street in Sandy Hill for "hoisting telecommunications material."
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes

Starting Monday July 16, Elgin will be reduced to one lane in both directions between MacLeod and Isabella due to construction work. There will be no parking on Elgin in this area as well. For all the details and impacts: <a href="https://t.co/UmbhjGGnSo">https://t.co/UmbhjGGnSo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttTraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/u8zQtlVJoJ">pic.twitter.com/u8zQtlVJoJ</a>—@ottawacity
