Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for July 16
Live Blog

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Pedestrians cross Elgin Street in downtown Ottawa in May 2018. The latest round of Elgin Street reconstruction starts further south today, near the Canadian Museum of Nature. (CBC)

The construction shifts and ramps up again today on Elgin Street from MacLeod to Isabella streets. Just one lane in each direction there until September.

Gas main relocation work forces the closure of Beechwood Avenue between St Charles and Charlevoix streets starting today until July 29.

A signed detour will be in place to direct motorists and cyclists via Charlevoix, Barrette and St. Charles streets.

Bus stops within the construction area will be temporarily relocated and a signed bus detour will be in place.

Coming up

The Lebanese Festival kicks off later this week.

From Wednesday to Sunday there will be increased traffic in the Riverside Park South community, with additional parking restrictions in effect.

Beginning Friday, there will be intermittent lane closures on West Hunt Club Road from Woodroffe Avenue to Merivale Road for paving.

The work is expected to continue to August.

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

