Good morning commuters!

As is the case for most summer Fridays, Andrew is in for Doug.

Tonight at 9 p.m. the ramp from westbound Fallowfield Road to Highway 416 closes for the weekend for roadwork. It's open again Monday at 6 a.m.

This is the last day of work on the water pipe network under boulevard de la Vérendrye causing lane reductions between rues Main and Paquette from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Byron Avenue should be reopening today between Highland and Broadview avenues.

Headed to a river this weekend?

There are some events that may change your plans to get to the Mud Lake and Mooney's Bay areas Saturday.

It's the annual HOPE Volleyball Summerfest at Mooney's Bay, closing the nearby intersection of Dupont Street and Ridgewood Avenue.

It also means the beach will be packed, if you're planning on walking or biking to or through the park.

It's also the Bring on the Bay Swim for Easter Seals event near the Britannia Yacht Club tomorrow, closing Cassels Street from 7 a.m. to noon.

You'll have to use one of the other access points to the trails around Mud Lake.

Finally, a reminder about the latest section of Elgin Street roadwork, which starts Monday.

Starting Monday July 16, Elgin will be reduced to one lane in both directions between MacLeod and Isabella due to construction work. There will be no parking on Elgin in this area as well. For all the details and impacts: <a href="https://t.co/UmbhjGGnSo">https://t.co/UmbhjGGnSo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttTraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/u8zQtlVJoJ">pic.twitter.com/u8zQtlVJoJ</a> —@ottawacity

Have a great weekend!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.