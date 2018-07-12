Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for July 12
Good morning commuters!
This is supposed to be the last day of closures on Byron between Highland and Broadview avenues for construction.
Meantime, the NCC is suggesting you avoid the Hog's Back Bridge late this morning.
The bridge may close to all traffic — pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles — during preventive maintenance today from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. If closures are required, travellers will not be able to use Hog's Back Road to cross the river and canal.
The biggest part of the Elgin reconstruction begins Monday.
Free parking will be available at the City Hall parking garage during weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends until completion of the major construction.
This, the third phase of Bell's work, will take place between MacLeod Street and Isabella Street, with a second work area at Gloucester Street for manhole repair.
Starting Monday, there will be no parking on Elgin from MacLeod to Isabella. Traffic on Elgin will be reduced to one lane in each direction between MacLeod and Isabella.
Have a great day!
