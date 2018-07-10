Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for July 10
Good morning commuters!
We've sort of reached peak summer construction.
Judging from the electronic signs along Carling, it's about to get mean there. There is already threats of resurfacing from Bayshore to Pinecrest and now it seems it's coming to the section from Churchill to Woodroffe. These are busy places.
Right now there's major resurfacing happening on Greenbank from Iris to Sir Robert Borden High School. Luckily, traffic was pretty light yesterday.
Today should be the busiest day of the week — Tuesdays typically are.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
