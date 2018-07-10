Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for July 10

Good morning commuters!

We've sort of reached peak summer construction.

Judging from the electronic signs along Carling, it's about to get mean there. There is already threats of resurfacing from Bayshore to Pinecrest and now it seems it's coming to the section from Churchill to Woodroffe. These are busy places.

Right now there's major resurfacing happening on Greenbank from Iris to Sir Robert Borden High School. Luckily, traffic was pretty light yesterday.

Today should be the busiest day of the week — Tuesdays typically are.

