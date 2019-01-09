Good morning commuters!

There's some new stuff today affecting both motorists and cyclists.

We'll start with the unplanned roadwork on Chamberlain Avenue in the Glebe.

A water main broke last night and has closed the street from Kent Street, where you can get under the Queensway, to Bank Street.

Many people take this route to get onto eastbound Highway 417 at Metcalfe Street, you'll have to connect elsewhere. it could force more people to Bank.

Digging near U of O

Starting at 9 a.m., Laurier Avenue East will be reduced by one lane eastbound at Nicholas Street for construction of the Combined Sewage Storage Tunnel until mid-March.

The eastbound bike lane on Laurier will be closed, meaning cyclists will merge with vehicles at the intersection of Laurier and Nicholas during construction.

Last week, the same construction project forced the closure of a section of Cumberland Street near Wilbrod Street in Sandy Hill.

This map shows the two intersecting tunnels, each three metres in diameter, to be built under Ottawa's city core in order to store sewage and storm water so that it doesn't spill into the Ottawa River. The orange, numbered circles represent sites where construction may be noticeable at street level. (City of Ottawa)

That's still closed, and could be until June.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.